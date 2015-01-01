SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Zhuang ST. J. Suicidol. 2023; 18(1): 501-504.

(Copyright © 2023, Taiwanese Society of Suicidology, Publisher Airiti)

10.30126/JoS.202303_18(1).0002

unavailable

This paper describes the process of 30-month psychotherapy of a social withdrawal patient who had long-term suicidal tendencies due to adverse early life events. The patient was a young adult female in treatment and diagnosed with major depressive disorder. This case describes the application of the concepts of psychosocial development and object relations theory would help treat suicidality.


object relations theory; psychosocial development theory; suicidal patient

