Citation
Zhuang ST. J. Suicidol. 2023; 18(1): 501-504.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Taiwanese Society of Suicidology, Publisher Airiti)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This paper describes the process of 30-month psychotherapy of a social withdrawal patient who had long-term suicidal tendencies due to adverse early life events. The patient was a young adult female in treatment and diagnosed with major depressive disorder. This case describes the application of the concepts of psychosocial development and object relations theory would help treat suicidality.
Language: zh
Keywords
object relations theory; psychosocial development theory; suicidal patient