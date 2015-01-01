|
Citation
|
Anker JJ, Thuras P, Shuai R, Hogarth L, Kushner MG. Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res. 2023; 47(4): 713-723.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37115410
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Internalizing (anxiety and mood) disorders (INTD) commonly co-occur (are "comorbid") with alcohol use disorder (AUD). The literature suggests that excessive alcohol use aimed at coping with INTD symptoms is, at best, a partial explanation for the high comorbidity rates observed. We hypothesized that individuals with INTD experience greater susceptibility to developing AUD symptoms due to the partially shared neurobiological dysfunctions underlying both conditions. We probe this hypothesis by testing the prediction that, after accounting for the volume of alcohol intake, individuals with INTD experience higher levels of alcohol-related symptoms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; comorbidity; alcohol use disorder; anxiety disorder; NESARC