Abstract

The purpose of this study is to evaluate the trends in the incidence of opioid-associated motor vehicle fatalities in the United States (US) over the past decade and identify geographic or demographic trends. We conducted a retrospective repeated cross-sectional study utilizing the CDC WONDER Multiple Cause of Death Database to gather data on opioid-associated motor vehicle fatalities from 2010 to 2020. The southern US experienced the highest percent increase in opioid-related fatalities from 2010 to 2020 (263.1%), followed by the Midwest (160.7%), the west (86.3%), and the northeast (10.0%). The use of opioids increases a driver's risk of motor vehicle crash involvement, especially amongst non-Hispanic White males between 25 and 55 years of age who live in the southern states of the US. There is a need for augmented opioid-related policy concerning the potency and intake of prescription opioids to reduce motor vehicle fatalities.



Keywords: Drug impaired driving



Language: en