Abstract

There are limited literatures studying the pancreatic involvement in organophosphate (OP) poisoning using biochemical means. This study focused on assessing the type of OP poisoning and determining the association of serum amylase levels with the patient's presentation and outcome.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study was carried out in the Maharajgunj Medical Campus, Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital, Kathmandu, Nepal, after ethical approval [Ref: IRB/308 (6-11-E)]. We collected data from 172 participants with OP poisoning over the period of 2 years using nonprobability purposive sampling method. All patients with age group 16-75 years having a history of OP poisoning within the previous 24 h with clinical features and physical evidence of poisoning were included in the study. Those participants with indications of exposure to an entirely different poisons, poisoning with multiple poisons, OP poisoning along with alcohol, chronic alcoholics, comorbid conditions, taking drugs that could affect serum amylase levels (azathioprine, thiazides, furosemide, etc.), and/or treated in other hospitals after poisoning were excluded from the study. Appropriate statistical calculations were made using the statistical package for social sciences (SPSS), version 21. The P-value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.



RESULTS: Metacid (53.5%, 92) was the most common OP poison. There were significantly higher mean values of serum amylase levels either within 12 h of exposure (468.60 vs. 135.4 IU/ml, P<0.001) or after 12 h of exposure (152.0 vs. 58.9 IU/ml, P<0.001) in dead participants than alive ones. The participants with initial and after 12 h of exposure-serum amylase level 100 or more IU/ml had more than two-fold and 18-fold higher odds of severe/life-threatening severity (odds ratio=2.40, 95% CI: 1.28-4.52, P=0.007 and odds ratio=18.67, 95% CI: 8.02-43.47, P<0.001) respectively than those with less than 100 IU/ml.



CONCLUSIONS: The clinical severity of OP poisoning is directly related to serum amylase levels. Importantly, higher mean values of serum amylase levels were depicted in those participants with OP poisoning culminating to death. Thus, serum amylase level could be one of the easy measurable prognostic marker of OP poisonings.

