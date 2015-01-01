Abstract

Early neurobehavioral outcomes among infants with abusive head trauma (AHT) have not been well characterized. Though there are standardized measures for assessing infants, the ability of these measures to detect deficits may be limited. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Network Neurobehavioral Scale, Second Edition (NNNS-II) has been correlated with neurobehavioral outcomes as early as birth but has not been used with this clinical group. There is no strong evidence of the concurrent validity of this measure. The primary goal was to examine the concurrent validity of the NNNS-II in patients with suspected AHT by comparing it to the Mullen Scales of Early Learning, American Guidance Service (AGS) Edition (Mullen). A secondary goal was to characterize early neurobehavioral outcomes among infants with suspected AHT across two measures. This retrospective study included 11 infants who sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI) around 40 days of age. The sample's performance was variable and ranged from average to below average across measures. Participants experienced the most difficulty with visuospatial processing, attentional abilities, physiologic regulation, and asymmetric reflexes, and data suggested the NNNS-II may be more sensitive to deficits. There was evidence of concurrent validity of the NNNS-II based on strong to moderate correlations with the Mullen. Use of the NNNS-II shortly after the injury is more likely to showcase deficits, which may increase the likelihood that patients receive early intervention. Establishing concurrent validity of the NNNS-II further contributes to the evidence base regarding its criterion related validity, which may promote its more regular use.

Language: en