SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Haupt S, Griffiths A. Arch. Dis. Child. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/archdischild-2023-325476

PMID

37116987

Abstract

A 6-year-old boy was brought to the emergency department via ambulance after falling off an electric bike travelling at approximately 25 km/hour. The patient's position of comfort due to exceptional pain was in the prone position. He was haemodynamically stable with no sign of head injury.

Examination in the prone position after intranasal fentanyl revealed a 1×1 cm suprapubic …


Language: en

Keywords

Pain; Emergency Service, Hospital; Emergency Care; Paediatric Emergency Medicine

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print