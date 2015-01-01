|
Haupt S, Griffiths A. Arch. Dis. Child. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
37116987
A 6-year-old boy was brought to the emergency department via ambulance after falling off an electric bike travelling at approximately 25 km/hour. The patient's position of comfort due to exceptional pain was in the prone position. He was haemodynamically stable with no sign of head injury.
Pain; Emergency Service, Hospital; Emergency Care; Paediatric Emergency Medicine