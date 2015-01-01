Abstract

Very few studies have investigated cognition and impulsivity following mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) in the general population. Furthermore, the neurobiological mechanisms underlying post-TBI neurobehavioral syndromes are complex and remain to be fully clarified. Herein, we took advantage of machine learning based-modeling to investigate potential biomarkers of mTBI-associated impulsivity. Twenty-one mTBI patients were assessed within one-month post-TBI and their data were compared to 19 healthy controls on measures of impulsivity (Barratt Impulsiveness Scale - BIS), executive functioning, episodic memory, self-report cognitive failures and blood biomarkers of inflammation, vascular and neuronal damage. mTBI patients were significantly more impulsive than controls in BIS total and subscales. Serum levels of sCD40L, Cathepsin D, IL-4, Neuropilin-1, IFN-α2, and Copeptin were associated with impulsivity in mTBI patients. Besides showing that mTBI are associated with impulsivity in non-military people, we unveiled different pathophysiological pathways potentially implicated in mTBI-related impulsivity.

Language: en