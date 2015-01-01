Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicidal ideation is a clinical exigency heightening the risk of suicide at different levels of suicidal behavior. This study sought to explore crucial correlates of this phenomenon with a structural equation modeling approach. Accordingly, the mediating role of depressive symptoms and difficulties in emotion regulation between childhood trauma and suicidal ideation were explored.



METHOD: The sample consisted of 372 university students (57.3% females, M = 20.75, SD = 2.25) who completed self-report measures examining experiences of childhood trauma, depressive symptoms, difficulties in emotion regulation, and suicidal ideation. Structural equation modeling was employed, and mediation analysis was conducted. Confirmatory factor analysis was used to test the measurement model of each construct before evaluating the conceptual mediated model.



RESULTS: Findings indicate that depressive symptoms with difficulties in emotion regulation had the strongest association (r = 0.60, P = 0.001), then depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation (r = 0.58, P = 0.001), suicidal ideation with difficulties in emotion regulation (r = 0.45, P = 0.001) then suicidal ideation with childhood trauma (r = 0.39, P = 0.001), difficulties in emotion regulation with childhood trauma (r = 0.36 P = 0.001) and finally depressive symptoms and childhood trauma (r = 0.35, P = 0.001). Regarding indirect paths, difficulties in emotion regulation and depression function together (in a sequential path) to mediate the association between childhood trauma and suicidal ideation ( χ(2)(68) = 216.86, P < 0.01, CFI = 0.95, TLI = 0.93, RMSE = 0.077, CI [0.066 to 0.089], SRMR = 0.049).



CONCLUSION: Results demonstrate that childhood trauma, depressive symptoms, and difficulties in emotion regulation are linked to suicidal ideation, highlighting the necessity of recognizing and addressing suicidal ideation as well as the factors that contribute to suicidal ideation. Emotion regulation interventions can be effective in reducing the negative effects of childhood trauma and lowering the risk of suicide. These interventions can help in reducing depressive symptoms and improve overall mental well-being, leading to a lower risk of suicide.

Language: en