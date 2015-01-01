Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is common among adolescents and has been linked to mental disorders and suicide in addition to physical injuries. According to the empirical avoidance model, adolescents with NSSI have stronger emotional affect and poorer emotional regulation than those without NSSI, and these constitute core features of borderline personality disorder (BPD). The relationship between borderline personality features, emotional regulation, and NSSI in the population is unclear. This study explored these associations to provide a theoretical basis for the treatment of NSSI in the future.



METHODS: Depressed adolescents (n = 1192) were evaluated using Chinese versions of the Function Assessment of Self-mutilation Scale, Emotional Regulation Questionnaire for Children and Adolescents, and Borderline Personality Features Scale for Children.



RESULTS: The majority of depressed adolescents (71.3%, 850/1192) had demonstrated NSSI in the past year, with cutting or scratching being the most common form (57.4%). Pearson correlation analysis with NSSI as a fixed factor (NSSI = 1, no NSSI = 2) revealed a negative correlation between NSSI and borderline personality features (r = -0.314, P < 0.01) but a positive correlation between NSSI and emotional regulation capacity (r = 0.159, P < 0.01), which was positively correlated with the expression suppression dimension (r = 0.079, p < 0.01); however, there was no significant correlation between the cognitive reappraisal dimension and expression suppression (r = 0.022, p > 0.05). The occurrence of NSSI was also positively correlated with borderline personality features in general (r = 0.314, p < 0.01). These results were statistically significant. Emotional regulation played a mediating role between borderline personality traits and NSSI in adolescents with depression (effect value = 0.151).



CONCLUSION: Borderline personality features and emotional regulation ability were significantly correlated with NSSI in depressed adolescents. Borderline personality symptoms not only directly influenced NSSI risk in adolescents with depression, but also indirectly influenced NSSI risk through emotional regulation.

