Abstract

Sir, we read with great interest the letter regarding kite string injuries.1 While this mentions higher severity of injuries in two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, we wish to highlight maxillofacial injuries related to four-wheeled vehicles with panoramic sunroofs and the popular trend of sticking one's head out of the open sunroof. Children and adults are seen doing so especially during the kite-flying season. Recently, two separate heartbreaking cases were reported from the national capital where two infants lost their l ves after Manjha (kite string) fatalities slit their throats when they were peeping outside through a car sunroof.



Owing to the design and position of the sunroof, the head and neck region becomes vulnerable to injuries and also poses a risk of ejection of the individual from the vehicle on sudden application of brakes or collision at a speed as low as 15 kmph.4 Although the local government has banned the use of these dangerous kite strings, like Manjha, and has issued fines for popping heads out of sunroofs we believe that apart from environment factors, human behaviour plays a vital role in preventing such deadly injuries...

