Citation
Kaur N, Tyro K, Nelson N, Mann S, Sharma SS, Zeya A. Br. Dent. J. 2023; 234(8): e556.

DOI
PMID
37117337
Abstract
Sir, we read with great interest the letter regarding kite string injuries.1 While this mentions higher severity of injuries in two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, we wish to highlight maxillofacial injuries related to four-wheeled vehicles with panoramic sunroofs and the popular trend of sticking one's head out of the open sunroof. Children and adults are seen doing so especially during the kite-flying season. Recently, two separate heartbreaking cases were reported from the national capital where two infants lost their l ves after Manjha (kite string) fatalities slit their throats when they were peeping outside through a car sunroof.
Language: en