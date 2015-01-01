Abstract

AIMS AND OBJECTIVES The aim of this Plan-Do-Study-Act cycle was to establish if undergraduate students believe they have a role to play in suicide risk assessment, and to discuss the implementation of suicide risk prevention into the undergraduate dental curriculum. Data gathered informed development of a subsequent suicide risk assessment educational workshop.



METHODology An online questionnaire was disseminated to undergraduate students as part of a quality improvement service evaluation within a UK dental hospital and school. This sought to gain information on attitudes to suicide prevention, previous suicide awareness training, and the appetite and potential barriers to future training.



RESULTS A response rate of 23% (n = 30) was achieved. In total, 87% of undergraduate students responding reported having no experience or training in the identification of suicidal patients, 97% of respondents expressed a desire for training, and 80% stated not knowing what to do if a patient disclosed suicidal thoughts during an appointment.



CONCLUSION The dental team have a role to play in suicide risk assessment and the signposting of at-risk patients to appropriate services. To embed this within daily practice, awareness and training must be introduced to undergraduate curricula.

