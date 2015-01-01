Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood sexual abuse (CSA) is a significant risk factor for sexual difficulties in adulthood.



OBJECTIVE: In the current study we aimed to expand the understanding of the association between CSA and sexual difficulties by examining the moderating role of traumatic sexuality in the association between CSA and sexual difficulties among a sample of CSA survivors. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The hypothesized moderation model was examined among a sample of 393 CSA survivors.



METHODS: Significant interactions were probed using simple slopes tests using the interactions R package.



RESULTS: The results indicated main effects of traumatic sexuality on survivors' sexual difficulties: Greater severity of dissociation during sex was linked with greater sexual dysfunction and higher compulsive sexual behavior disorder (CSBD), and greater intrusiveness during sex and pleasing the other during sex were linked with higher CSBD. Experiencing higher sex-related guilt and/or shame and hypervigilance with regard to sex were associated with greater sexual dysfunction. As for the moderations, intrusiveness during sex and pleasing the other during sex moderated the association between CSA and sexual dysfunction. Intrusiveness during sex and sex-related guilt and/or shame moderated the association between CSA and CSBD. Intrusiveness during sex, pleasing the other during sex, and/or hypervigilance with regard to sex moderated the association between CSA and problematic pornography use.



CONCLUSION: This study points to the potential contribution of traumatic sexuality symptoms to sexual difficulties among survivors of CSA and lends support to the idea of offering trauma-focused therapy when treating the sexual difficulties of CSA survivors.

