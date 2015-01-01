Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is one of the ten leading causes of death in the United States. Childhood abuse, psychache (intense emotional pain), and interpersonal needs are widely known to be associated with suicidal thoughts and behaviors. However, only a limited number of studies investigate whether these variables, when analyzed collectively, are able to distinguish between a group of individuals who report suicidal ideation and those who deny such thoughts. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Data were collected from individuals (N =177) with a diagnosis of bipolar disorder participating in an intensive outpatient program that provides mental health care to indigent, mostly minority patients in Southeast United States.



METHODS: The dependent variable was item number 9 on the Beck Depression Inventory that asks about any suicidal thoughts in the past two weeks. We utilized discriminant analysis to test whether childhood abuse, interpersonal needs, and psychache were collectively able to accurately identify group membership of the study participants.



RESULTS: The discriminant model included six independent variables: three different types of childhood abuse (emotional, physical, and sexual), interpersonal needs (perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness), and psychache.



RESULTS revealed that the model was able to correctly classify group membership in 75% of the individuals in the study.



CONCLUSION: In context of bipolar disorder, history of childhood abuse (particularly sexual and emotional abuse), intense psychache, and greater perceived thwarted belongingness and burdensomeness put an individual at a higher risk of suicidal ideation. Gaining insight into the interactions among these variables may lead to formulating early interventions to prevent suicide in patients reporting this constellation of symptoms.

Language: en