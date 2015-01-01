Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sibling bonds are often the most enduring relationship in an individual's life span. The out-of-home placement of siblings is widespread and may significantly influence children's journeys and wellbeing.



OBJECTIVE: The current scoping literature review was designed to characterize and analyze the existing knowledge regarding siblings in out-of-home placements.



METHOD: Key databases were explored using the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines, which identified 33 studies relevant to the current study's focus. The studies used quantitative, qualitative, and mixed methods and included a variety of out-of-home placement settings and sample characteristics.



RESULTS: Utilizing thematic analysis, the findings addressed three main themes: the sibling bond as a contributor to the wellbeing of children in out-of-home placements, trends in sibling placement, and difficulties in maintaining the sibling bond in out-of-home placements regarding micro, meso and exo factors.



CONCLUSION: A key conclusion from the review is that the welfare system struggles to address a child as a part of a sibling group and an extensive and multilayered relational network; hence, siblinghood is an unutilized resource in out-of-home placements. Future directions for practice, policy and research are included and discussed.

