Abstract

BACKGROUND: Rich cultural and traditional practices make interpersonal relationships vital for American Indian (AI) youth. Social relations and multigenerational networks (i.e., peer, family, kinship, and community) remain a salient fixture of AI culture, survival and thriving in reservation communities. Research in other populations has demonstrated how social networks impact youth risk and resilience, but data are lacking on AI adolescent networks. Intergenerational trauma from settler colonialism leads some AI youth to early initiation of substance use and subsequent substance misuse, along with disproportionately high risk for suicide and vulnerability to witnessing and experiencing violence. Using network data to develop prevention strategies among this population is a promising new avenue of research. In this study protocol paper, we describe the rationale and methodology of an exploratory study to be conducted with American Indian 9th and 10th graders at three schools on a Northern Plains reservation.



METHODS: This mixed methods study will collect quantitative social network surveys (N = 300) and qualitative interviews (n = 30). The study will examine the extent to which existing social network theories and data metrics adequately characterize AI youth networks or how they may need to be expanded for this population. Associations of network characteristics with risk and protective factors for substance use, exposure to violence, and suicide will also be examined.



DISCUSSION: This innovative methodological approach holds promise for informing the development of effective preventive approaches to address co-occurring risks for substance use, violence and suicide among AI adolescents. Understanding processes that impact social networks among AI adolescents can promote culturally resonant social relationships that may support better outcomes for youth.

Language: en