Schultz K, Ivanich JD, Whitesell NR, Zacher T. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37117069
BACKGROUND: Rich cultural and traditional practices make interpersonal relationships vital for American Indian (AI) youth. Social relations and multigenerational networks (i.e., peer, family, kinship, and community) remain a salient fixture of AI culture, survival and thriving in reservation communities. Research in other populations has demonstrated how social networks impact youth risk and resilience, but data are lacking on AI adolescent networks. Intergenerational trauma from settler colonialism leads some AI youth to early initiation of substance use and subsequent substance misuse, along with disproportionately high risk for suicide and vulnerability to witnessing and experiencing violence. Using network data to develop prevention strategies among this population is a promising new avenue of research. In this study protocol paper, we describe the rationale and methodology of an exploratory study to be conducted with American Indian 9th and 10th graders at three schools on a Northern Plains reservation.
Suicide; Violence; Substance use; Indigenous; Native; Social network analysis