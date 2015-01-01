|
Citation
|
Han C, Zhang R, Liu X, Wang X, Liu X. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1119389.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37113188
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: COVID-related work changes have seriously disrupted employees' familiar routines and hampered their lives and work. Although this topic has drawn rising attention, to our knowledge, limited studies have investigated the impact of COVID-related work changes on employees' mentality and behavior. In this paper, we developed a moderated mediation model based on ego depletion theory to test how and when COVID-related work changes impact employees' mental health, interpersonal conflict, and aggression behavior.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; aggression; COVID-related work changes; ego depletion; interpersonal conflict; trait resilience