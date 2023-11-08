Abstract

Adolescent dating violence has become a public health problem because of the associated high morbidity and mortality rates. Despite social awareness about dating violence, the high justification of violence among adolescents is one of the main risk factors for both perpetration and victimisation. Therefore, the objective of the present work was to evaluate the effectiveness of an educational intervention in reducing the justification of violence in adolescent dating. A quasi-experimental, longitudinal, prospective study with a control group was conducted. The study was carried out in six different schools in the Region of Murcia (Spain), and the participants were 854 students aged 14-18 years. The educational intervention was focused on reducing the justification of adolescent dating violence and consisted of 9 weekly 1 h group sessions. The Justification of Verbal/Coercive Tactics Scale (JVCT) and the Attitudes About Aggression in Dating Situations (AADS) survey were administered at baseline and at the end of the intervention in order to determine the justification of psychological and physical violence, respectively. At baseline, the justification of physical violence was at a medium-to-high level in boys (76.8%) and girls (56.7%), whereas psychological violence was much less justified. Concretely, female psychological violence was justified by 19.5% boys and 16.7% girls, while male violence was justified by 19.0% boys and 17.8% girls. After the educational intervention, a significant decrease in physical violence justification, especially in the AADS dimension of female aggression, was observed. The effect of the intervention was especially evident in psychological violence justification: a statistically significant difference was observed in the JVCT scores of boys (-6.4 and 1.3 points in the intervention and control groups, respectively; p = 0.031), but not of girls (p = 0.594). In conclusion, the educational intervention was adequate to reduce the justification of dating violence among the participants. It may provide adolescents with the skills and resources necessary to confront and resolve conflicts in relationships in a non-violent manner.

Language: en