O'Brien KH, Pei Y, Kemp AM, Gartell R, Gore RK, Wallace T. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(8).
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
37107720
Concussions are caused by a hit or blow to the head that alters normal brain functioning. The Success in College after Concussion with Effective Student Supports (SUCCESS) program was developed to provide students with psychosocial support and resources-both key components of concussion management-to assist in recovery and return-to-learn following concussion. In this preliminary evaluation of intervention efficacy, SUCCESS was delivered through a mobile application connecting mentors (students who have recovered from concussion and successfully returned to school) with mentees who were currently recovering. Mentor-mentee pairs met virtually through the app, using chat and videoconferencing features to share support, resources, and program-specific educational materials.
Language: en
concussion; technology; students; rehabilitation; mHealth; peer support; brain injuries; smartphone