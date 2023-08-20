Abstract

Concussions are caused by a hit or blow to the head that alters normal brain functioning. The Success in College after Concussion with Effective Student Supports (SUCCESS) program was developed to provide students with psychosocial support and resources-both key components of concussion management-to assist in recovery and return-to-learn following concussion. In this preliminary evaluation of intervention efficacy, SUCCESS was delivered through a mobile application connecting mentors (students who have recovered from concussion and successfully returned to school) with mentees who were currently recovering. Mentor-mentee pairs met virtually through the app, using chat and videoconferencing features to share support, resources, and program-specific educational materials.



RESULTS from 16 mentoring pairs showed that mentee symptoms (V = 119, p = 0.009) and academic problems decreased (V = 114.5, p = 0.002), while academic self-efficacy increased (V = 13.5, p = 0.009) following mentoring. As expected, mentor measures were stable, indicating that providing mentoring did not exacerbate previously resolved concussion complaints. Virtual peer mentoring provided through a mobile application may be a feasible intervention to support academic success and psychosocial processing during recovery for college students with concussion.

Language: en