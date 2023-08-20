|
Heron N, Jones N, Cardwell C, Gomes C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(8).
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
37107731
INTRODUCTION: A concussion or sports-related concussion (SRC) is a traumatic brain injury induced by biomechanical forces. After a SRC diagnosis is made, a concussed individual must undergo a period away from competition while they return to their baseline level of functioning. The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) currently recommend a minimum of 6 days restriction from competitive cycling following a SRC but there is a growing feeling amongst those involved in brain injury research that this period is too short. Therefore, how much time should cyclists be removed from competitive sporting action following a SRC? AIMS: To review the time out of competition following the diagnosis of a SRC for elite cyclists within British Cycling (BC).
Language: en
concussion; recovery; return to sport; duration; return to competition; sports-related concussion (SRC); time