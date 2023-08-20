Abstract

This study aimed to identify the incidence of injury and its characteristics in Korean youth and collegiate Taekwondo athletes during 2021 and to provide a suggestion regarding injury incidence. A total of 183 athletes (95 youth and 88 collegiate athletes) who were registered with the Korea Taekwondo Association (KTA) participated. The research was based on the injury questionnaire developed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The questionnaire consists of a total of seven items, including four items related to demographic characteristics and three items related to injuries (locations of injury, types of injury, and causes of injury). A frequency analysis was performed to identify the injury characteristics. Additionally, the injury incidence rate (IIR) was calculated based on 1000 athletic exposures (AEs) during 2021. The IIRs for one recent year (2021) showed 4.43/1000 AEs and 3.13/1000 AEs in youth and collegiate Taekwondo athletes, respectively. The frequency analysis showed that finger (youth: 17.3%, collegiate: 14.6%), contusion (youth: 25.3%, collegiate: 23.8%), and contact with other athletes (youth: 57.6%, collegiate: 54.4%) ranked the highest in terms of the locations of injury, types of injury, and causes of injury, respectively. A continuing injury tracking system can play a key role in accumulating big data for identifying risk factors and developing interventions to reduce injury in Taekwondo sparring.

Language: en