Abstract

Many adults experience mental health problems or suicidality. Mental health and suicidality are associated with stigma and discrimination. Little is known about disclosure of mental health or suicidality problems in workplaces and the role of stigma and discrimination in affecting disclosure. To address this gap, we conducted a systematic review following the PRISMA guidelines. Searches for peer-reviewed articles in MedLINE, CINAHL, Embase and PsycINFO identified 26 studies, including sixteen qualitative, seven quantitative and three mixed-methods studies. No studies were excluded based on quality assessment. All studies reported on mental health disclosure; none reported on disclosure of suicidal thoughts or behaviours. The narrative synthesis identified four overarching themes relating to disclosure of mental health problems in workplaces. Themes included beliefs about stigma and discrimination, workplace factors (including supports and accommodation), identity factors (including professional and personal identity, gender and intersectionality) and factors relating to the disclosure process (including timing and recipients), with all influencing disclosure decision making. Significantly, this review found that there is a gap in the existing literature relating to suicidality disclosure in workplaces, with none of the included studies investigating disclosure of suicidal thoughts and behaviours.

Language: en