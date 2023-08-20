Abstract

"Suicide is not only the end of life for the deceased but also the beginning of a highly challenging life for those left behind". While most efforts and scientific studies concerning suicide focus on prevention [1], these touching words of Edwin Shneidman remind us that the societal toll of suicide reaches well beyond human loss. Recent studies [2,3,4] noted that each suicide affects, on average, five family members and up to 135 community members. Considering that approximately 700,000 people worldwide die by suicide annually [5], estimates are that 60 million people are added to the suicide-loss survivors' population each year. These numbers alone underscore the importance of understanding how we can help those bereaved by suicide in their psychosocial journey of dealing with their grief.



A large body of data has found that suicide-loss survivors are at greater risk than other bereaved individuals and the general population for many severe psychological and health problems. Research has revealed that suicide-loss survivors present higher levels of depression, and suicidal ideation and behavior [6,7] than other bereaved individuals. Moreover, those bereaved by suicide can experience adverse grief reactions such as prolonged grief disorder symptoms [8,9] which can persist even several years following the loss.



Suicide loss has also been associated with other deleterious psychosocial consequences. The turmoil of guilt, shame, anger, and embarrassment that follow the suicide of a loved one (e.g., [10]) seems to facilitate social withdrawal and efforts to conceal the cause of the significant other's death [11,12]. These behaviors, along with low self-disclosure [13], low perceived social support [14], and high levels of thwarted belongingness [15], have all been found to characterize suicide-loss survivors. Together, these features can be viewed as a call to action to devise ways to help those bereaved by suicide.



We have co-edited a Special Issue which focuses on suicide bereavement and postvention, with the aim to highlight the current knowledge and advances in the research, practices, and policies regarding suicide bereavement. The Special Issue includes 19 papers which cover a wide range of topics, including (a) the impact of suicide on individuals and communities, and adverse grief reactions, (b) the impact of suicide on health professionals, and (c) coping and support for those bereaved by suicide. The findings of these studies are an important step forward in our understanding of additional approaches to support those bereaved by suicide in their healing journey.

