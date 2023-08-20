Abstract

The disparities in alcohol-attributed death rates among different racial and ethnic groups in the United States (US) have received limited research attention. Our study aimed to examine the burden and trends in alcohol-attributed mortality rates in the US by race and ethnicity from 1999 to 2020. We used national mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Wide-ranging Online Data for Epidemiologic Research (CDC WONDER) database and employed the ICD-10 coding system to identify alcohol-related deaths. Disparity rate ratios were calculated using the Taylor series, and Joinpoint regression was used to analyze temporal trends and calculate annual and average annual percentage changes (APCs and AAPCs, respectively) in mortality rates. Between 1999 and 2020, 605,948 individuals died from alcohol-related causes in the US. The highest age-adjusted mortality rate (AAMR) was observed among American Indian/Alaska Natives, who were 3.6 times more likely to die from alcohol-related causes than Non-Hispanic Whites (95% CI: 3.57, 3.67). An examination of trends revealed that recent rates have leveled among American Indians/Alaska Natives (APC = 17.9; 95% CI: -0.3, 39.3) while increasing among Non-Hispanic Whites (APC = 14.3; 95% CI: 9.1, 19.9), Non-Hispanic Blacks (APC = 17.0; 95% CI: 7.3, 27.5), Asians/Pacific Islanders (APC = 9.5; 95% CI: 3.6, 15.6), and Hispanics (APC = 12.6; 95% CI: 1.3, 25.1). However, when the data were disaggregated by age, sex, census region, and cause, varying trends were observed. This study underscores the disparities in alcohol-related deaths among different racial and ethnic groups in the US, with American Indian/Alaska Natives experiencing the highest burden. Although the rates have plateaued among this group, they have been increasing among all other subgroups. To address these disparities and promote equitable alcohol-related health outcomes for all populations, further research is necessary to gain a better understanding of the underlying factors and develop culturally sensitive interventions.

Language: en