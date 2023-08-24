Abstract

Behavioural and emotional disturbances (F92.8) are the most recognized disorders in a developmental psychiatry. As the problem is still alarmingly increasing, the searches for their etiopathogenesis and more effective preventing and therapy methods are required. The aim of the study was to assess the association between the quality of life, some psychopathological features, concentrations of selected immunoprotective (brain-derived neurotrophin, BDNF), and endocrine (cortisol, F) factors while adolescent disturbances. The study was performed in 123 inpatients of a psychiatric ward with F92.8 diagnosis, aged 13-18 years. The complete patients' interview, physical examination, and routine laboratory tests, including serum F and BDNF tests, were performed. All patients completed standardized questionnaires to estimate: the severity of psychopathological symptoms (SCL-90), the level of aggression (Buss-Perry). The changes in the plasma BDNF and F concentrations were shown in patients raised in foster homes and institutions. The significantly lower BDNF was observed in youth from foster and suicide-experienced families. The more severe psychopathological symptoms, especially aggression and hostility, were found in these ones, who abused alcohol, attempted suicide, had lower self-esteem and cognitive processes, and were lacking safety in dysfunctional families.

