Abdoo O, Martinez C, Forshey T, Myers H, Hendren S, Pietrosimone LS. J. Athl. Train. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, National Athletic Trainers' Association (USA))
37115014
OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this systematic review was to obtain a comprehensive understanding of the implications of environmental and climate factors on sport-related concussion incidence in outdoor contact sports. DATA SOURCES: MEDLINE (via OVID), EMBASE (via Elsevier), CINAHL Complete (via EBSCOhost), SPORTDiscus (via EBSCOhost) Scopus (via Elsevier). STUDY SELECTION: Studies that report incidence of sport-related concussion, assess data of athletes of outdoor contact sports, report on one or more climate/environmental factors, and diagnosis of concussion performed by a licensed medical professional were included. Reasons for exclusion included no report on extrinsic or environmental factors, no data on sport-related concussion incidence, and self-report of concussion diagnosis. DATA EXTRACTION: Systematic Review was conducted utilizing Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines employing 2 reviewers at each phase and a third reviewer for conflict resolution. DATA SYNTHESIS: 7558 articles were reviewed and 20 met the inclusion criteria. There was moderate to strong strength of evidence concluding no difference between surface type (grass versus artificial) on sport-related concussion risk. Moderate to strong strength of evidence was found supporting no difference in sport-related concussion incidence based on game location (home versus away). There was no consensus on the effects of altitude or temperature on sport-related concussion incidence. One high quality study found a decreased risk of sport-related concussion when playing in wet conditions versus dry conditions. Heterogenous populations and data collection methods prevented extraction and meta-analysis.
sport-related concussion; climate; contact sports; environment; outdoor sports