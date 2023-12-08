Abstract

BACKGROUND: From a psychological perspective, aggressive behavior, non-suicidal self-injury and suicidal behavior could be considered dysfunctional coping strategies. Poor sleep patterns may further increase such dysfunctional coping. In contrast, regular physical activity may have the power to counteract such dysfunctional coping. Given this background, the aim of the present study was to combine categories of circadian rhythms as a proxy of normative sleep patterns and categories of physical activity patterns, and to associate these categories with aggressive behavior, non-suicidal self-injury and suicidal behavior among a larger sample of adolescents and young adults, aged 15 to 34 years.



METHOD: A total of 2991 (55.6% females) individuals aged 15 to 34 years of the so-called Ravansar non-communicable disease cohort study (RaNCD) took part in this study. Participants completed self-rating questionnaires covering circadian-related sleep patterns, regular physical activity, socio-demographic information and dimensions of aggression, non-suicidal self-injury and suicidal behavior.



RESULTS: In a first step, both sleep patterns (circadian rhythm disorder: yes vs. no) and physical activity patterns (high vs. low) were dichotomized. Next, participants were assigned to one of four prototypical clusters: No circadian sleep disorders and high physical activity ("Hi-Sleep-Hi-PA"); no circadian sleep disorders and low physical activity ("Hi-Sleep-Lo-PA"); circadian sleep disorders and high physical activity ("Lo-Sleep-Hi-PA"); circadian sleep disorders and low physical activity ("Lo-Sleep-Lo-PA"). Projecting these four clusters on dimensions of aggressive behavior, non-suicidal self-injury and suicidal behavior, the following findings were observed: Participants of the "Hi-Sleep-Hi-PA" reported the lowest scores for aggressive behavior, self-injury and suicidal behavior, compared to participants of the "Lo-Sleep-Lo-PA" cluster. No differences for aggressive behavior, self-injury and suicidal behavior were observed among participants of the "Hi-Sleep-Lo-PA" and the "Lo-Sleep-Hi-PA" clusters.



CONCLUSIONS: It appeared that the combination of favorable circadian sleep patterns and high physical activity patterns was associated with lower aggressive behavior, lower self-injury and suicidal behavior as proxies of favorable psychological functioning. In contrast, persons reporting high circadian sleep disorders and low physical activity patterns appeared to demand particular attention and counseling for both their lifestyle issues (sleep and physical activity) and their dysfunctional coping strategies.

Language: en