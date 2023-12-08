Abstract

Spinal epidural hematoma (SEH) is a very rare condition associated with trauma or occurring as a complication of lumbar puncture and can appear spontaneously. It manifests with acute pain and neurological deficits, leading to severe and permanent complications. This study aimed to assess changes in health-related quality of life and functional status following long-term intensive neurorehabilitation in a patient after severe sport-related head injury with a related SEH. The 60-year-old male patient experienced bilateral weakness of lower limbs, loss of sensation, and sphincter dysfunction. A laminectomy was performed, followed by a slight superficial and deep sensation improvement. The patient underwent intensive neurological rehabilitation treatment. The proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation (PNF) method, PRAGMA device exercises, and water rehabilitation were provided. The study outcomes were assessed using the validated questionaries World Health Organization Quality-of-Life Scale (WHOQOL-BREF) and Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQOL-14) for health-related quality of life as well as the Functional Independence Measure (FIM) and Health Assessment Questionnaire (HAQ) for functional status. A beneficial clinical improvement was observed following the intensive rehabilitation using PNF techniques, training with a PRAGMA device, and water exercises in the case of SEH. The patient's physical condition significantly improved, with an increase in the FIM score from 66 to 122 pts. (by 56 pts.) and in the HAQ score from 43 to 16 pts. (by 27 pts.). Additionally, the QOL level increased after rehabilitation, with an increase in the WHOQOL-BREF from 37 to 74 pts. (by 37 pts.) and a decrease in unhealthy or limited days, as assessed using the HRQOL-14, from 210 to 168 (by 42 days). In conclusion, the improvement in QOL and functional level in the SEH patient were associated with high-intensity rehabilitation, simultaneous integration of three therapeutic modalities, and committed patient cooperation.

