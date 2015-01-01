Abstract

Background and Objectives: Fractures are common in pediatric trauma, and they are caused by a broad spectrum of factors. Only a few studies have discussed the mechanisms of injury and their relationships to different types of fractures. The most frequent type of fractures in different age groups remains unclear. Therefore, we aim to summarize the epidemiological characteristics of pediatric fractures in a medical center in Zhuhai, China from 2006 to 2021 and analyze the causes of fractures with the highest frequency in different age groups.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We extracted the information from the Zhuhai Center for Maternal and Child Health Care of those under 14 years old who had fractures from 2006 to 2021.



RESULTS: We reviewed the information of 1145 children. The number of patients increased during the 15 years (p < 0.0001). The number of patients was significantly different between genders after Y2 (p = 0.014). In addition, more than two-thirds of patients (71.3%) had upper limb fractures, and all types of falls were the most common cause of fractures (83.6%). The incidence demonstrated an insignificant difference in age groups except for the fractures of humerus and radius. Moreover, we discovered that the prevalence of fall-related injuries decreased with age, while that of sports-related injuries increased with age.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study demonstrates that the prevalence of fall-related injuries decreases with age, and that of sports-related injuries increases with age. Most patients have upper limb fractures, and all types of falls are the most common cause of fractures. Fracture types with the highest frequency differ in each age group. These findings might supplement current epidemiological knowledge of childhood fracture and provide references for decision-making in children's health policies.

