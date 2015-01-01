Abstract

Suicide is an important problem among older adults and in particular older men. Risk factors for suicide in older adults include the loss of a loved one, loneliness and physical illness. Suicide in older adults is often attributed to the development of depression due to bereavement or loss of physical health and independence. However, suicide prevention in old age requires avoiding overly simplistic therapeutic approaches. This Perspective discusses the impact of social determinants of health, cultural narratives and the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on suicide among older adults and proposes strategies for a multifaceted approach to suicide prevention.

