Abstract

The European DRUID (Drive Under the Influence of drugs, alcohol, and medicines) program classifies medications into three categories according to their effect on one's fitness to drive. The trend in the use of driving-impairing medicines (DIMs) in a region of Spain between 2015 and 2019 was analyzed through a population-based registry study. Pharmacy dispensing records for DIMs are provided. The use of DIMs on drivers was weighted according to the national driver's license census. The analysis was performed considering the population distribution by age and sex, treatment length, and the three DRUID categories. DIMs were used by 36.46% of the population and 27.91% of drivers, mainly chronically, with considerable daily use (8.04% and 5.34%, respectively). Use was more common in females than in males (42.28% vs. 30.44%) and increased with age. Among drivers, consumption decreases after 60 years of age for females and after 75 years of age for males. There was a 34% increase in the use of DIMs between 2015 and 2019, with a focus on daily use (>60%). The general population took 2.27 ± 1.76 DIMs, fundamentally category II (moderate influence on fitness to drive) (20.3%) and category III (severe influence on fitness to drive) (19.08%). The use of DIMs by the general population and drivers is significant and has increased in recent years. The integration of the DRUID classification into electronic prescription tools would assist physicians and pharmacists in providing adequate information to the patient about the effects of prescribed medications on their fitness to drive.

