Abstract

Low-threshold e-health approaches in prevention to reduce suicide stigma are scarce. We developed an online program containing video reports on lived experience of suicide and evidence-based information on suicidality. We evaluated the program by a mixed methods design. We examined pre-post-changes of program completers (n = 268) in suicide literacy, suicide stigma (self and perceived), and self-efficacy expectation of being able to seek support in psychologically difficult situations using linear mixed models. To examine reported changes and helpful program elements 12-26 weeks after program completion, we content analyzed transcripts of telephone interviews (n = 16). Program completers showed more suicide literacy (Cohen's d =.74; p <.001), higher self-efficacy expectations to seek support (d =.09; p <.01), lower self-stigma (subscales glorification/normalization: d = -.13, p =.04; isolation/depression: d = -.14; p =.04; stigma: d = -.10; p =.07; n = 168) compared to baseline. We found no significant differences in perceived suicide stigma. We identified lived experience reports, the possibility of sharing own narrative on stigma and suicidality, and information on support as helpful elements. The current online program can increase suicide literacy and self-efficacy expectations to seek support and reduce self-stigma. We recommend a larger randomized controlled trial with longer follow-up to confirm these findings.

Language: en