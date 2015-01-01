Abstract

Sports-related concussions (SRCs) are associated with neuromuscular control deficits in athletes following return to play. However, the connection between SRC and potentially disrupted neural regulation of lower extremity motor control has not been investigated. The purpose of this study was to investigate brain activity and connectivity during a functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) lower extremity motor control task (bilateral leg press) in female adolescent athletes with a history of SRC. Nineteen female adolescent athletes with a history of SRC and nineteen uninjured (without a history of SRC) age- and sport-matched control athletes participated in this study. Athletes with a history of SRC exhibited less neural activity in the left inferior parietal lobule/supramarginal gyrus (IPL) during the bilateral leg press compared to matched controls. Based upon signal change detected in the brain activity analysis, a 6 mm region of interest (seed) was defined to perform secondary connectivity analyses using psychophysiological interaction (PPI) analyses. During the motor control task, the left IPL (seed) was significantly connected to the right posterior cingulate gyrus/precuneus cortex and right IPL for athletes with a history of SRC. The left IPL was significantly connected to the left primary motor cortex (M1) and primary somatosensory cortex (S1), right inferior temporal gyrus, and right S1 for matched controls. Altered neural activity in brain regions important for sensorimotor integration and motor attention, combined with unique connectivity to regions responsible for attentional, cognitive, and proprioceptive processing, indicate compensatory neural mechanisms may underlie the lingering neuromuscular control deficits associated with SRC.

