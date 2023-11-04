Abstract

There is limited literature analyzing the outcome of human poisoning with methomyl and cypermethrin pesticide mixture. Between 2002 and 2018, a total of 63 patients intoxicated with methomyl, cypermethrin, or their pesticide mixture were treated at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital. The patients were categorized into three groups based on the type of pesticide, as methomyl (n = 10), cypermethrin (n = 31), or methomyl and cypermethrin (n = 22). Demographic, clinical, laboratory, and mortality data were obtained for analysis. The patients were aged 54.9 ± 18.9 years. Following ingestion, the patients experienced a wide range of clinical symptoms, including aspiration pneumonia (50.8%), acute respiratory failure (41.3%), acute kidney injury (33.3%), multiple organ failure (19.0%), emesis (19.0%), acute hepatitis (12.7%), diarrhea (7.9%), seizures (4.8%), lacrimation (4.8%), etc. After analysis, it was found that patients with methomyl and cypermethrin poisoning suffered higher incidences of acute respiratory failure (p < 0.001), aspiration pneumonia (p = 0.004), acute kidney injury (p = 0.011), and multiple organ failure (p < 0.001) than the other groups. Laboratory analyses revealed that patients with methomyl and cypermethrin poisoning had a higher creatinine level (p = 0.011), white blood cell count (p < 0.001), and neutrophil count (p = 0.019) than the other groups. A total of seven (11.1%) patients died. The average duration of hospitalization was 9.8 ± 10.0 days. In a multivariate logistic regression model, it was revealed that methomyl pesticide (p = 0.045) or methomyl and cypermethrin pesticide mixture (p = 0.013) were significant risk factors for acute respiratory failure. Nevertheless, no mortality risk factor could be identified. Therefore, the analytical results suggest that methomyl pesticide is the major contributor to the toxicity of methomyl and cypermethrin pesticide mixture poisoning. More research is needed.

