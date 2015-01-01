SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chauhan R, Rawat A, Sama S, Goel D, Ahmad S. Trop. Doct. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/00494755231170246

37113072

2,4-Diethylamine (2,4-D) is a chlorphenoxy herbicide widely used in north India, marketed as 'Sohna' and 'Zura'. Multi-organ dysfunction and mortality is high in cases of accidental or suicidal ingestion owing to the lack of any antidote. We report a case series of 2,4-D poisoning from a single tertiary centre of north India managed with variable outcomes.


poisoning; 2; 4-Diethylamine; dichlorophenoxyacetic acid; herbicide; Sohna; Zura

