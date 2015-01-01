CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Chauhan R, Rawat A, Sama S, Goel D, Ahmad S. Trop. Doct. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37113072
|
Abstract
|
2,4-Diethylamine (2,4-D) is a chlorphenoxy herbicide widely used in north India, marketed as 'Sohna' and 'Zura'. Multi-organ dysfunction and mortality is high in cases of accidental or suicidal ingestion owing to the lack of any antidote. We report a case series of 2,4-D poisoning from a single tertiary centre of north India managed with variable outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
poisoning; 2; 4-Diethylamine; dichlorophenoxyacetic acid; herbicide; Sohna; Zura