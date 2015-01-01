Abstract

2,4-Diethylamine (2,4-D) is a chlorphenoxy herbicide widely used in north India, marketed as 'Sohna' and 'Zura'. Multi-organ dysfunction and mortality is high in cases of accidental or suicidal ingestion owing to the lack of any antidote. We report a case series of 2,4-D poisoning from a single tertiary centre of north India managed with variable outcomes.

Language: en