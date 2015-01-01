Abstract

The objective of this article is to show the influence of mobile phone use while driving on the performance of petroleum product drivers in Cameroon. The topical questioning centred on the series of accidents and near misses in general and specifically in the petroleum products sector and showed the need to look for other causes. To do so, we conceptually proposed a model derived from the literature review and adjusted by practical research, which shows that our approach is the hypothetico-deductive type.



METHODologically, the observations from the experience of 90 questionnaires were operationalized using multivariate logistic regression analyses. The results indicate that making or receiving calls while driving significantly influences the occurrence of reckless driving situations. Reading and sending short message service (SMS or text messages) while driving negatively influences drivers' performance by increasing delivery times. The type of phone used has an effect on the risk of accidents or near misses. Indeed, drivers who use smartphones are 2.14 times more likely to experience crash-like events compared to those who use conventional mobile phones. In addition, with a view to reducing near misses and accidents, it is important to organize regular appropriate road safety campaigns, to install on-board cameras in all trucks, to provide rest areas and encourage drivers to stop at these areas to check their phones and catch up on missed calls. Additionally to introduce training for drivers in defensive driving with a renewable licence after a maximum of 2 years.

