|
Citation
|
Tuekam-Bopda EE, Tamba JG, Fopah-Lele A. Transp. Saf. Environ. 2023; 5(2): tdac044.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The objective of this article is to show the influence of mobile phone use while driving on the performance of petroleum product drivers in Cameroon. The topical questioning centred on the series of accidents and near misses in general and specifically in the petroleum products sector and showed the need to look for other causes. To do so, we conceptually proposed a model derived from the literature review and adjusted by practical research, which shows that our approach is the hypothetico-deductive type.
Language: en