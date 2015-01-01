Abstract

Almost 15 years ago, a 'For Debate' paper sparked my interest in the topic of predrinking and drinking games (Wells et al., 2009). What struck me at that time was that alcohol-related harm may occur not only on a night out and on the way home but also before entering a nightlife district or a licensed venue due to the drinking happening at home, before going out. More recently, the topic arose again when talking to the managers of a large sport stadium who told me that they have to deal with spectators arriving at the stadium already alcohol inebriated leading to public disturbance, aggressive behavior, vandalism, vomiting, etc.



The results presented in this Special Issue impressively demonstrate some of the advances made that help us to better understand the phenomena of predrinking and drinking games. For example, engaging in predrinking (Devilly, 2023) and playing drinking games (Lewis et al., 2023) strongly contribute to alcohol intoxication at the end of the night. There was a link between predrinking motives and personality traits such as sensation seeking and risk taking (de Andrade et al., 2023, Lowe et al., 2023). Predrinking was more prevalent among English young adults compared to their Spanish or Brazilian counterparts (Lowe et al., 2023, Santos et al., 2023), which may reflect differences the drinking cultures between both countries more broadly...

Language: en