Kuntsche E. Addict. Behav. 2023; 144: e107732.
Almost 15 years ago, a 'For Debate' paper sparked my interest in the topic of predrinking and drinking games (Wells et al., 2009). What struck me at that time was that alcohol-related harm may occur not only on a night out and on the way home but also before entering a nightlife district or a licensed venue due to the drinking happening at home, before going out. More recently, the topic arose again when talking to the managers of a large sport stadium who told me that they have to deal with spectators arriving at the stadium already alcohol inebriated leading to public disturbance, aggressive behavior, vandalism, vomiting, etc.
Drinking games; Predrinking; Pregaming; Preloading; Research recommendations