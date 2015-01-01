|
Citation
Rybińska A, Bai Y, Goodman WB, Dodge KA. Child Maltreat. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37119154
Abstract
We examine population-level associations between birth spacing and child maltreatment using birth records and child welfare records for 1,099,230 second or higher parity children born in North Carolina between 1997 and 2013. Building upon previous research, administrative data linkages were used to address out-of-state migration and family-level heterogeneity in birth spacing and child maltreatment risk factors.
Language: en
Keywords
prevention; child maltreatment; family; child protective services