Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Triple P - Positive Parenting Program was rolled-out in two communities in Quebec, Canada, in order to prevent child maltreatment.



OBJECTIVES: (1) Evaluate the effects of Triple P versus care as usual on positive parenting practices, dysfunctional disciplinary practices, and family violence towards the child; (2) verify whether the observed changes persisted over time. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: A quasi-experimental protocol with an active comparison group was used. Participants were 384 parents or parental figures of at least one 0-12-year-old child, assigned to one of two groups: Triple P (n = 291) and Care as usual (n = 93). We conducted a follow-up study with 164 parents from the Triple P group.



METHODS: We administered questionnaires at pretest, post-test, and follow-up. Standardized instruments measured positive parenting practices, dysfunctional disciplinary practices (overreactivity, laxness, hostility), and family violence towards the child (repeated psychological aggression, minor physical violence). The intervention dose received by each parent was calculated from data provided by practitioners.



RESULTS: Belonging to the Triple P group was associated with increased positive practices and decreased overreactive and hostile discipline. A higher dose of intervention was associated with a decrease in laxness. All observed changes were maintained at follow-up, with medium (η(2)(p) = 0.073, hostility()) to large (η(2)(p) = 0.271, overreactivity) effect sizes. Also, Triple P was more effective in reducing minor physical violence, this effect persisting over time (from 36 % to 21 %).



CONCLUSIONS: This study supports the sustainable efficacy of the Triple P parenting program, except for repeated psychological aggression towards children.

Language: en