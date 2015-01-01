Abstract

Bullying victimization is associated with a doubled risk of attempting suicide in adulthood. Two longitudinal brain morphometry studies identified the fusiform gyrus and putamen as vulnerable to bullying. No study identified how neural alterations may mediate the effect of bullying on cognition. We assessed participants with caregiver-reported bullying (N = 323) and matched non-bullied controls (N = 322) from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study dataset to identify changes in brain morphometry associated with ongoing bullying victimization over two years and determine whether such alterations mediated the effect of bullying on cognition. Bullied children (38.7% girls, 47.7% racial minorities, 9.88 ± 0.62 years at baseline) had poorer cognitive performance (P < 0.05), larger right hippocampus (P = 0.036), left entorhinal cortex, left superior parietal cortex, and right fusiform gyrus volumes (all P < 0.05), as well as larger surface areas in multiple other frontal, parietal, and occipital cortices. Thinner cortices were also found in the left hemisphere, particularly in the left temporal lobe, and right frontal region (all P < 0.05). Importantly, larger surface area in the fusiform cortices partially suppressed (12-16%), and thinner precentral cortices partially mitigated, (7%) the effect of bullying on cognition (P < 0.05). These findings highlight the negative impact of prolonged bullying victimization on brain morphometry and cognition.

