Abstract

We read with great interest the article by Nath et al. [ [1]

], which describes the background of patients with bear-associated injuries. We observed similarities and differences between our experiences and those reported by authors in the aforementioned study. We often encounter and manage bear-associated injuries at a tertiary center for emergency medicine in Akita Prefecture in the northern region of the main island of Japan, which is known for its dense forests. We have treated 23 patients with bear-associated injuries over 13 years (Table 1). We observed similarities between the pattern of injuries in our patients and those reported by Nath et al. , although our patients were attacked by Asian black bears and those in the aforementioned study by Himalayan black bears. For example, all individuals in the aforementioned study had scalp, face, or neck injuries, and 22 of the 23 patients included in our study also had such injuries. The similarities in patients' injury profiles are attributable to similarities in the body size of both species. However, we also observed differences between our patients and those described by Nath et al.. Our patients were older and had more various causes of action with which they were injured. Patients' mean age in our study was 68 years in contrast to 41 years in the study reported by Nath et al. This difference may be attributed to the social scenario in Akita Prefecture in Japan, specifically the declining birth rate, aging population, and out-migration of young individuals to urban areas. Our patients were injured during involvement in various "fun" activities, such as motorcycle rides, mountain stream fishing, collecting natural products including chestnuts, mushrooms, and edible wild plants. In contrast, patients in the study reported by Nath's group. were injured during everyday activities, such as mowing, collecting firewood, and animal grazing. The differences between our experiences and those reported by Nath...

Language: en