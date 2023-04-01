Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among adolescents. Studies have shown that persistent suicidal ideation has a more important effect on suicidal behavior. The objective of this study was to identify predictors of persistent suicidal ideation.



METHODS: Data were collected from 4225 Chinese middle and high school students. These adolescents were assessed for suicidal ideation at baseline and the second year. We used multinomial logistic regression (n = 4171) for the predictive effect of these factors on persistent suicidal ideation. We controlled for gender, residence, clinical diagnosis, clinical diagnosis family, suicide planning, and suicide attempts.



RESULTS: Depressive symptoms are essential in predicting persistent suicidal ideation (OR = 14.0; p < 0.001). Persistent suicidal ideation was predicted by sleep disorders, such as poor sleep quality (OR = 2.3; p = 0.008), difficulty falling asleep (OR = 2.4; p = 0.005), frequently midnight awakening (OR = 1.9; p = 0.044), and frequent nightmares (OR = 2.1; p = 0.040). There was a significant association between concern with persistent ideation and parental-peer alienation (OR for father, 1.9[p = 0.024]; OR for mother, 3.1[p < 0.001]; OR for peer, 2.3[p = 0.003]). LIMITATIONS: All measures are based on self-report rather than objective assessment or clinical diagnostic assessment.



CONCLUSIONS: Persistent suicidal ideation had a more important role in influencing suicide planning and attempt. Interventions targeting sleep disorders and attention to attachments in the home and school are particularly important in preventing persistent suicidal ideation in adolescents.

Language: en