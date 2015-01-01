|
Citation
|
Paez GR, Briones Robinson R. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37119019
|
Abstract
|
Drawing from Agnew's general strain theory, this study examines whether certain risk factors have a consistent effect across different situational contexts that characterize bullying perpetration. A conjunctive analysis of case configurations was conducted to examine and identify situational factors that increase adolescents' risks for bullying perpetration using data from the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
bullying; conjunctive analysis of case configurations; general strain theory