Citation
Shidhaye R. Lancet Public Health 2023; 8(5): e323-e324.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37120256
Abstract
WHO estimates that more than 700 000 individuals die by suicide every year. According to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), 164 033 suicides were reported in India during 2021. Being the second most populous country in the world, the share of India in global suicides is expected to be high. However, the suicide death rate (SDR) in India is higher than the global average, especially in women. The age-standardised suicide rate of 11·1 per 100 000 for Indian women is more than double that of the global age-standardised suicide rate of 5·4 per 100 000 for women. To mitigate these preventable deaths by suicide, it is crucial to understand who is more vulnerable, what demographic and socioeconomic factors are associated with suicide in Indian women, and how they die by suicide. Few epidemiological studies from India have focused on these factors. The most recent study was published in 2020, and the authors presented the risk factors associated with non-fatal suicidal thoughts and behaviour. These findings were based on the National Mental Health Survey of 2015-16. No Indian study to date has exclusively assessed the risk factors associated with suicide in women. This important knowledge gap is addressed by Rakhi Dandona and colleagues, as they explore the trends, reasons for suicide deaths and means of suicide among women from 2014-20.
