Abstract

WHO estimates that more than 700 000 individuals die by suicide every year. According to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), 164 033 suicides were reported in India during 2021. Being the second most populous country in the world, the share of India in global suicides is expected to be high. However, the suicide death rate (SDR) in India is higher than the global average, especially in women. The age-standardised suicide rate of 11·1 per 100 000 for Indian women is more than double that of the global age-standardised suicide rate of 5·4 per 100 000 for women. To mitigate these preventable deaths by suicide, it is crucial to understand who is more vulnerable, what demographic and socioeconomic factors are associated with suicide in Indian women, and how they die by suicide. Few epidemiological studies from India have focused on these factors. The most recent study was published in 2020, and the authors presented the risk factors associated with non-fatal suicidal thoughts and behaviour. These findings were based on the National Mental Health Survey of 2015-16. No Indian study to date has exclusively assessed the risk factors associated with suicide in women. This important knowledge gap is addressed by Rakhi Dandona and colleagues, as they explore the trends, reasons for suicide deaths and means of suicide among women from 2014-20.



On the basis of their analysis of NCRB data, the authors found that there was an overall decrease of 4·5% in the SDR for women from 2014 to 2020. Economically developed states in India had higher SDR than less developed states. The SDR for the more developed states decreased whereas for the less developed states there was a slight increase in SDR during 2014-20. There are two noteworthy findings. First, the SDR increased with increase in education up to class 9-12 (age group 14-15 years to 17-18 years), and then decreased in women who completed graduation or higher education. Second, the SDR for women currently married compared with those never married was noteworthy. In 2014, women who were currently married had a higher SDR whereas in 2020, the SDR was higher for those who never married. SDR was highest in the 45-59 age group and in women who were unemployed. The most common reason for suicide was family problems, and hanging was the leading means of suicide.

