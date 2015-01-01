SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nagayama T, Kamijo Y, Fukiharu T, Nguyen NH, Imai K, Takahashi I. Toxicon 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.toxicon.2023.107139

37119858

A 60-year-old man presented with acute gastroenteritis, hypovolemic shock, acute renal failure (BUN/Cr, 56.7/4.24 mg/dl), and aspiration pneumonia. The previous day, he ingested 30 caps of mushrooms of an unknown species. The patient was treated with a massive intravenous infusion, renal replacement therapy, and antimicrobial agents. Late-onset mild liver injury peaked on day 11 (AST/ALT, 62/67 IU/l). Acute renal failure improved once before worsening, with the worst symptoms on day 19 (BUN/Cr, 99/6.61 mg/dl). Thereafter, the patient showed gradual improvement, and renal replacement therapy was discontinued on day 23. His general condition improved fully and he was transferred to another hospital for rehabilitation on day 47. The mushrooms were later identified as Galerina sulciceps by the Basic Local Alignment Search Tool, and toxicologic analysis using liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry revealed an average of 85 ppm α-amanitin and 330 ppm β-amanitin in the tissue of the mushrooms brought in by the patient's family. Galerina sulciceps is distributed mainly in tropical and subtropical regions of Southeast Asia and had never been identified before in Japan. The heat of fermentation generated by the thick layer of wood chips on the ground or global warming may have contributed to its growth in Japan. Interestingly, our patient did not have liver dysfunction, which is one main and typical amatoxin poisoning symptom. Variation in clinical presentation may be attributed to the different ratios of α-amanitin to β-amanitin in different mushroom species.


Language: en

amatoxin; Basic Local Alignment Search Tool (BLAST); liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS); Mushroom poisoning; α-amanitin; β-amanitin

