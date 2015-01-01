Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are a global public health concern. Many children experience multiple ACEs. Patterning of multiple ACEs may change over time.



OBJECTIVE: To assess latent classes of ACEs among male and female youth in Kenya and evaluate whether ACEs latent classes changed between surveys conducted in 2010 and 2019. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: We used data from Kenya Violence Against Children and Youth Survey, a repeated nationally representative survey of male and female youth aged 13-24: 2010 (n(f) = 1227; n(m) = 1456) and 2019 (n(f) = 1344; n(m) = 788).



METHODS: Latent class analysis was used to estimate clustering of seven ACEs: orphanhood, experiencing physical intimate partner violence, physical violence by a parent/caregiver, physical violence by an adult community member, forced first sex, emotional (EV) and sexual violence (SV), stratified by sex and time.



RESULTS: For females in 2010, identified classes included (1) SV only, (2) household and community physical violence (PV), EV and SV, (3) household and community PV only, (4) low ACEs, and (5) EV only. In 2019, classes included (1) SV only, (2) household and community PV only, and (3) low ACEs. Among males in 2010, the four-class model included (1) household and community PV with EV, (2) low ACEs, (3) household and community PV with SV, and (4) household and community PV only. In 2019, identified classes included (1) orphanhood and SV, (2) orphanhood and PV, (3) low ACEs, and (4) household and community PV only. For both males and females, across the two survey years, some classes demonstrated continuity (low ACEs and caregiver and community PV for both males and females, and SV for females). Orphanhood emerged as relevant to the ACEs latent class structure in 2019 compared to 2010 among males.



CONCLUSION: Prevalence and changes in latent classes between 2010 and 2019 can point toward priority areas and subgroups for violence prevention and response in Kenya.

