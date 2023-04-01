Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The mental health of unaccompanied and separated minors (UASC) has been widely studied but not their first years of adulthood, often characterised by uncertainty after leaving child protection. The aim of this study was to estimate the prevalence of psychiatric disorders using standardised and validated research instruments and examine the effect of exposure to trauma.



METHODS: One hundred and ten youth (92.7% male, median age 19.7 [18.1-22.8]) from Chambery, Montpellier and La Rochelle were recruited to a cross-sectional exploratory study. During a face-to-face interview, somatoform disorder, anxiety, and depression were assessed using the Patient Health Questionnaire (score≥10) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with the PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 (score≥33). Traumatic life events were assessed using the Life Events Checklist.



RESULTS: Of the youth, 19.3% had a probable somatoform disorder, 17.6% anxiety, 28.7% depression, and 20% PTSD. The number of traumatic life events increased the risk of depression (multi-adjusted OR (95%CI): 1.56 (1.25-1.96)), PTSD (1.60 (1.23-2.08)), somatoform disorder (1.41 (1.10-1.82), and anxiety (1.33 (1.02-1.72)). Physical assault was the type of event positively associated with the most disorders (P≤0.01, except for anxiety), followed by witnessing sudden and violent death (P≤0.01 for depression and PTSD) and sexual assault (P=0.002 for PTSD).



CONCLUSION: Our study highlights the high prevalence of psychiatric disorders in young adults who arrived as UASC and the impact on their mental health of cumulative trauma and exposure to interpersonal and violent traumatic life events. A greater focus on their mental health with regular assessments is needed in order to provide rapid and adapted care.

