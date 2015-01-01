Abstract

Matricide is an infrequent crime that has often raised to the suspicion that the offender could suffer from a pathological mental status. Although it is hard to establish a relationship between mental disorders and specific forms of homicide, several studies suggest that matricide offender frequently suffers from schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders.



Aim of the study was to review the literature in order to explore epidemiologic and psychiatric characteristics of matricide offenders with a focus on the cause of death and crime circumstances. According to the PRISMA statement, 16 out of 225 studies were included.



Main findings were the following: 80 victims were reported in total, killed by 81 offenders. In one case two brothers were responsible for the matricide. 81.5% of the offenders were young males. The most represented psychiatric pattern of the offenders was schizophrenia and psychotic disorders (43.2%). 6.2% of victims had also psychiatric disorders. Sharp force injuries were the first cause of death (55%), followed by blunt trauma (15%) and asphyxia (15%). In 12% of cases overkilling was also reported. 13.6% of offenders were considered not guilty for reason of insanity while 25.9% of the offenders had diminished criminal responsibility. A case study of a young homicide offender suffering from personality disorder is reported. In this case the victim also suffered from psychiatric disorders and an overkilling occurred as she was stabbed multiple times post-mortem. In a second case of matricide, the victim was dismembered and the human remains were concealed in several plastic bags.

Language: en